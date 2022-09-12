As of 7AM Monday- Today we have typical summer weather, meaning humid conditions with the chance of showers and storms from 2-8PM. Rain could be heavy at times but severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Changes are coming though as a cold front passes the CSRA. Tomorrow morning, low temperatures will be much cooler in the low 60s. There will be a few lingering clouds along the front, but then a lot of sunshine by the late morning. For the first time in a while, our 10 day forecast shows no chance of rain with the exception of today. Humidity will be much lower and mornings will stay on the cooler side. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.