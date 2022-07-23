As of 8:30AM Saturday: It was a warm and muggy morning, with temperatures in the low 70s. We saw something we only got in rare glimpses this week…Sun! This entire weekend will be sunnier, and more like the summer. With that of course, comes the heat. We have been below average for much of the month, but we are starting to see a shift, as we become closer to, and even above average. Today will be the start, as we get into the mid 90s. The heat index will of course be higher even still with the humidity, and rising temperatures, be prepared for the low 100s.

With the typical summer setup, we will have the possibility of a few pop up showers and storms for this afternoon and evening. They will likely start around 2pm, and last until 8pm. They shouldn’t get severe, so the only impacts will be isolated heavy rain, and a few strikes of lighting.