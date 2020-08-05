Typical summer forecast as we’ll have a good chance of afternoon storms.

It’s a forecast you find in August…hot and humid days…warm and muggy nights with a good chance of afternoon thunderstorms Wednesday – Friday.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low 69

Wednesday: Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a good chance of late afternoon thunderstorms. Hot and humid. High 96 Rain chance 50%

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms around early, otherwise Fair. Low 73

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a good chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 96. Rain chance 50%