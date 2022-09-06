As of 6PM Tuesday- We had only a few spotty showers today with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry, with lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be a repeat of today when it comes to the temperatures. A front will approach us which will bring some storms to our northern and central counties. Severe weather or widespread rain is not expected.

By Thursday, the front will stall to our south. This will allow for more scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain. The rain will be widespread and skies will be cloudy on Friday. Low pressure will form in the Gulf which will keep rain chances high through the weekend. The rain and clouds will limit temperatures to only the low 80s. We could have some localized flooding concerns.