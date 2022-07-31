As of 6:30PM Sunday- We were in the mid to upper 90s today, with plenty of sunny skies. The front that brought us some heavy rain showers yesterday is still to the north of us, but some drier air has moved in. We have the lowest dewpoints of month for this evening. This means while it will still be humid, it isn’t as oppressive as it has been. The windy conditions from earlier are starting to ease up, but this evening could still be a little breezy.

Tomorrow, a few showers and storms are possible, with the temperatures staying around the same. We will have more scattered storms come through Tuesday-Wednesday as high pressure to the east brings in moisture. Temperatures will go down by a couple degrees by the end of the week, but humidity will keep it feeling very hot.