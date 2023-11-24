Hello there! This Thanksgiving, Augusta experienced delightful weather that was anything but “fowl,” in keeping with the festive spirit of the season. With sunny skies and temperatures slightly below the average, the day unfolded with a high of 63 degrees following a crisp morning low of 36. You know, Augusta’s weather can be quite unpredictable, just like that relative who always shows up to Thanksgiving with a surprise dish. Hey, how about we go for a walk down memory lane and check out the interesting history of Thanksgiving weather right here in our own backyard?

Average Highs and Overall Trends

Between 1942 and 2022, Augusta has experienced a relatively mild Thanksgiving climate, with an average high of 65 degrees. This comfortable temperature is perfect for hanging out outside and having a good time with family and friends.

It’s pretty amazing that a whopping 77% of these years had temperatures of 60 degrees or higher. That means people living here or visiting had lots of reasons to be grateful for the nice weather.

Temperature Extremes

Augusta usually has pretty nice weather, but there have definitely been some crazy temperature swings over the years! Did you know that in 1985, Thanksgiving Day was super warm? It reached a toasty 81 degrees, making it a really cozy day for turkey feasts and outdoor fun.

On the flip side, back in 2013, Thanksgiving was pretty chilly, with the temperature dropping to a chilling 49 degrees. Even though it got a little chilly, the holiday vibes stayed strong, showing that even colder weather can’t dampen the cozy Thanksgiving traditions.

Precipitation Patterns

Augusta’s Thanksgiving weather isn’t just about how hot or cold it is, but also about whether it’s going to rain or not. Usually, the holiday gets about 0.4 inches of rain. This little bit of rain or drizzle gives a nice vibe to the party without bringing anyone down.

But, back in 1983, Augusta had its wettest Thanksgiving ever, with a whopping 1.81″ of rain. Measurable precipitation, defined as 0.01 inches or greater, occurred in 22% of the years examined.

So, Augusta, whether we’re blessed with a sunny Southern Thanksgiving or a cooler one, let’s just go with the flow and enjoy the cozy vibes with our loved ones.

Do you have a weather-related topic that you would like to know the science behind? Submit your ideas to mhyatt@wjbf.com.