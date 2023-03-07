10PM Tuesday- We were only one degree away from reaching our record high for the day! It was 84 degrees in Augusta with widespread 80s for the entire CSRA. It was a sunny day with clear skies now and mild temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures will tumble tonight with 40s expected tomorrow morning. Winds are picking up, with a Lake Wind Advisory in effect now until 7AM tomorrow. Expect wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow begins are long stretch of highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. The morning will be sunny but clouds will move in by the evening. There will be a lot of dry air in place which should prevent any rain. A low pressure system will near us Thursday bringing a few evening showers. We are on track for an overcast and rainy Friday with a “wedge” setup in place. Rain chances are high at 70%.

Temperatures will stay fairly consistent all next week with limited rainfall and partly cloudy skies.