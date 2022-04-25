As of 4PM Monday- It was another warm day, reaching the low to mid 80s. We had partly cloudy skies with a southwesterly wind. Tonight, those clouds will stick around, with temperatures dropping only into the low 60s. A cold front is approaching the East Coast, which means storms are headed our way tomorrow.

Expect scattered showers and storms from 12PM-7PM tomorrow. The eastern CSRA, meaning our South Carolina counties, is under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. The only concern here is gusty winds, and it’s a very low threat. There will be brief heavy downpours, but flooding is unlikely. Rainfall totals will only be between a quarter to half an inch. Despite the rain, it will be very warm once again, with several spots reaching the upper 80s.

The rest of the week and weekend will be dry with sunshine. The cold front will briefly drop our highs into the upper 70s for Wednesday. Lows will also be chilly in the upper 40s and lows 50s. Highs will quickly climb back into the 80s, and upper 80s for the beginning of May.