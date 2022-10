As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the 50s and 60s. Sky becomes partly sunny today with highs around 78. Finally some rain in the forecast as a cold front approaches Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Rain will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A little clearing for Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Much cooler and drier air moves in for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s.