Rainy Week with Cooler Temps- Tuesday PM Forecast

As of 5PM Tuesday- Luckily for us, we haven’t received much rain today, despite the CSRA being under marginal and slight risks for excessive rain. This means flooding is no longer a concern for the rest of the evening, or for tomorrow. Over the next couple hours, there could be brief heavy rain, mostly in the southern CSRA, and light showers around the Augusta metro area. This is all due to a front stalling out in our area, but the majority of the rain is to the south of it, over the Atlantic. Tomorrow there is a slight chance of mostly light showers once again, but when it comes to rainfall totals, they aren’t looking that impressive. A quarter to half an inch of rain is possible in the southern CSRA, but for the rest of the area, there will be little to no accumulation. We are not anticipating these storms to become severe. Temperatures have been cooler today because of the cloud cover, staying in the upper 70s to low 80s, but the humidity is still there.

For tomorrow and Thursday, it will still be rainy with below average temperatures, but the rain chances are lower. By this weekend, temperatures will climb back to around average, and there will summertime thunderstorms late in the day all through next week.