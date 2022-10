As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is clear with temps in the 40s. We’ll see clouds increasing ahead of a cold front today with highs again warmer than average, around 80. Becoming mostly cloudy tonight with a few overnight showers. Morning lows will be warmer in the mid 50s.

Wednesday morning looks to be cloudy with a few showers. Gradual clearing taking place during the afternoon with highs also around 80.