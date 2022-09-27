As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the low to mid 50s. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky today with highs cooler than average, in the low 80s. Clouds increasing and a little breezy for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Thursday through Saturday due to the potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. We’ll see winds picking up Thursday ahead of Ian and rain moves in late afternoon. The potential for strong to severe storms Friday and Saturday with strong winds.