As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is sunny and temps are in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunny, warm, and breezy today with highs close to tying the record of 85 set just a year ago. We’ll see highs today in the low 80s with winds NW at 10-15 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the metro from 10pm tonight until 7am Wednesday.

Back to winter temps for Wednesday as highs will only be in the upper 60s.