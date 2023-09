As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon with highs in the low 90s and a heat index in the mid 90s.

Becoming more humid and a little hotter for Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid to low 90s and heat indices around 100 for Wednesday and Thursday, then a heat index around 95 on Friday.

A few showers and storms move in for Friday afternoon and will hang around for the weekend.