As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the low to upper 40s. Clouds and scattered showers on the menu for today with warmer than average highs in the mid 60s.

Clouds and rain will dominate the forecast for the next 10 days as we have 8 out of 10 days with rainfall. Highs will be in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday, before cooling down to the upper 50s for the weekend.