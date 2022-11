As of 6am Tuesday: Sky is cloudy with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll see a good chance for rain throughout the day with highs only in the low to mid 50s. The wedge stays in place for tonight and keeps it partly sunny for Wednesday with highs a little warmer in the low 60s.

A cold front moves through for Thursday and clears the sky out as temps stay below average through the next 10 days.