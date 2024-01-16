As of 6am Tuesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with scattered showers, temps in the upper 30s to 40s. Rain moves out around 1pm with clearing late today. Highs only in the low 50s. Winds will be picking up from the northwest later today and wind chills will be a factor late this afternoon through Wednesday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from 5pm today until Wednesday morning at 10am for Wilkes and Taliaferro county. Clear and very cold Wednesday morning with lows in the low 20s. Sunny and cold during the day with highs in the 40s.