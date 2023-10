As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is clear with temps in the mid to upper 50s. Lots of sunshine for today as high pressure dominates the region. Highs will be in the low 80s. That forecast will continue for Wednesday and Thursday, then a cold front will weaken as it moved through the CSRA on Friday giving us more clouds than rain. Get ready for the big weekend cooldown! Lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the low 50s to upper 40s and highs in the upper to low 70s.