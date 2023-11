As of 6am Tuesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the 40s and 50s. We’ll see a partly sunny sky during the day today with highs below average, in the upper 60s. A few showers move in tonight and will continue Wednesday through Friday with highs in the low 60s Wednesday and Thursday, and back to the 70s on Friday. The weekend forecast looks great! Back to sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.