As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the 40s and 50s. Skies will briefly clear during mid morning with highs in the mid 50s. Sunshine won’t last long as clouds increase Wednesday ahead of an advancing cold front. We’ll see a few showers Wednesday afternoon ahead the front with highs in the low 60s.

Cold front moves in Thursday morning and we could see heavy rain totaling 1″-2″ and some gusty winds. Rain will move out by 2pm Thursday and it’s back to sunshine for Friday.