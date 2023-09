As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the low 60s. We’ll see increasing clouds with a few showers today as highs will hang around the mid 80s. The Wedge pattern sets up a little better for Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers during the day. Highs make it to the upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday we’ll get back to sunshine and highs in the low 80s and that will continue into the weekend.