As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the low 70s. We’ll see more clouds than sun today with a small chance for a few afternoon showers and storms. Muggy today with highs below average in the upper 80s.

A stalled front is south of the CSRA and will eventually lift north later tonight and Wednesday. An area of concern in the Gulf as a low pressure system could become tropical and increase our rain chances for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.