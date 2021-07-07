TS Elsa moving into the CSRA overnight. – What to expect

Tropical Storm Elsa will be moving through the CSRA overnight, most of the heavy rain and winds are on the East side of this storm. This means that the Southern and Southeastern areas of the CSRA will have the best chance of heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated Tornado threat. All of us will see periods of showers/rain and a few thunderstorms. Elsa will move to our East by 6AM and we’ll see an improving forecast. Sun and clouds by Thursday afternoon with a few late day thunderstorms as it will remain hot and humid.

Here’s your forecast:

Vipir 6 Alert Tonight: Central/Northern CSRA: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, gusty winds. Low: 74 Rain chance: 90% Winds: SE 15-20 (Gust 30) Rain totals; .50 – 1″ Southern CSRA: Rain and thunderstorms, gusty winds with heavy rain likely. Isolated Tornadoes are possible. Rainfall 1-3″ Low: 74 Rain chance: 100%

Vipir 6 Alert Thursday (Until Noon): Showers and thunderstorms until Midday, then partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, breezy. High: 88. Rain chance: 70%AM 40%PM