At 800 AM, A disturbance was centered near latitude

12.0 North, longitude 73.3 West. The system is moving toward the

west near 20 mph, and this fast motion is expected to

continue through tonight. Some decrease in forward speed with a

continued motion toward the west is forecast on Friday and Saturday.

On the forecast track, the system will move across the southwestern

Caribbean Sea today through Friday, cross southern Nicaragua or

northern Costa Rica Friday night, and emerge over the eastern

Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher

gusts. Some strengthening is forecast through Friday while the

system approaches Central America. Weakening is expected while

the system crosses Central America, but restrengthening is forecast

on Saturday once it moves over the Pacific Ocean.

Conditions appear conducive for development, and the disturbance is

expected become a tropical storm while slowing down over the

southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Formation chance through 48 hours… high…90 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

Recent satellite and radar imagery indicate that showers and

thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure near the

southern coast of Texas are showing limited signs of organization.

The disturbance is forecast to turn northward and move slowly inland

over southeastern Texas later today. Slow development of this system

is possible while the low remains over water and it could still

become a short-lived tropical depression before it moves inland.

Regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible along

portions of the Texas coast for the next two days. For more

information about the potential for heavy rain, please see products

issued by your National Weather Service office. An Air Force Reserve

Hurricane Hunter plane is scheduled to investigate the disturbance

this afternoon, if it remains over water.