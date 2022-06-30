At 800 AM, A disturbance was centered near latitude
12.0 North, longitude 73.3 West. The system is moving toward the
west near 20 mph, and this fast motion is expected to
continue through tonight. Some decrease in forward speed with a
continued motion toward the west is forecast on Friday and Saturday.
On the forecast track, the system will move across the southwestern
Caribbean Sea today through Friday, cross southern Nicaragua or
northern Costa Rica Friday night, and emerge over the eastern
Pacific Ocean on Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher
gusts. Some strengthening is forecast through Friday while the
system approaches Central America. Weakening is expected while
the system crosses Central America, but restrengthening is forecast
on Saturday once it moves over the Pacific Ocean.
Conditions appear conducive for development, and the disturbance is
expected become a tropical storm while slowing down over the
southwestern Caribbean Sea.
- Formation chance through 48 hours… high…90 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
Recent satellite and radar imagery indicate that showers and
thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure near the
southern coast of Texas are showing limited signs of organization.
The disturbance is forecast to turn northward and move slowly inland
over southeastern Texas later today. Slow development of this system
is possible while the low remains over water and it could still
become a short-lived tropical depression before it moves inland.
Regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible along
portions of the Texas coast for the next two days. For more
information about the potential for heavy rain, please see products
issued by your National Weather Service office. An Air Force Reserve
Hurricane Hunter plane is scheduled to investigate the disturbance
this afternoon, if it remains over water.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.