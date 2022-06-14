











Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern 
Caribbean Sea are associated with a trough of low pressure.  
Gradual development of this system is possible while it 
drifts northwestward near the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras, and 
it could become a tropical depression late this week if the 
disturbance remains over water. Regardless of development, this 
system could produce periods of heavy rainfall across portions of 
eastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late this week.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.