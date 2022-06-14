Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea are associated with a trough of low pressure. Gradual development of this system is possible while it drifts northwestward near the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras, and it could become a tropical depression late this week if the disturbance remains over water. Regardless of development, this system could produce periods of heavy rainfall across portions of eastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late this week. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.