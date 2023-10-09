Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL92):
A low-latitude tropical wave located several hundred miles south of
the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of showers
and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for
additional development of this system during the next several days.
A tropical depression is likely to form around midweek while it
moves west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern
tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.
Southwestern Gulf of Mexico:
Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased with a small area of
low pressure over the extreme southwestern Gulf of Mexico about 100
miles north of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Environmental conditions
appear marginally favorable for some additional development while
the system moves slowly northward before the low merges with a
frontal system over the western Gulf of Mexico by midweek.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.