Tropical Winds And Rains For Saturday

The latest from the National Hurricane Center…

At 11pm a disturbance was centered near

latitude 24.1 North, longitude 93.7 West. About 445 miles southwest of the Mississippi River. The system is moving

toward the northeast near 12 mph. A northeastward motion

at a faster forward speed is expected on Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the system will approach the northern Gulf Coast Friday and Friday night and then move over portions of the southeastern United States on Saturday.

On Saturday in the Augusta area we can expect rainy and windy conditions. One to two inches of rain will be possible with winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher

gusts. The disturbance is expected to develop into a tropical

or subtropical storm on Friday, with slow strengthening then

expected through Friday night.