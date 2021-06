Disturbance 1

Invest 95L

We are tracking two systems in the tropics.



One which is likely to pass through the Caribbean shortly, is likely to not really develop much further anytime soon. Especially since it will lose some of its power traveling over the islands.



The other is a tropical wave just coming off of Africa which is very likely to develop sometime next week if not even sooner. The pathway looks like it will be a straight shot to the Caribbean, but so far none will likely effect us in the CSRA anytime soon.