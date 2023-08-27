Tropical Depression Ten:

Heavy rainfall from Tropical Depression Ten is expected across the Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba. Slow strengthening is expected throughout Sunday, and Ten is likely to become a tropical storm later today. Although is is too soon to specify exact location and impacts of the storm, we are watching this one closely as it tracks towards Florida by the middle of the week.

Franklin:

Franklin is moving at 8 mph towards the northwest as a category 1 hurricane. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is expected over the next day, and Franklin could become a major hurricane. Though the track is well off from the United States, swells from Franklin could cause strong rip current conditions along the east coast through the beginning of the week.

Other Areas of Interest: 1. Central Tropical Atlantic (AL 92): Shower and thunderstorm activity continue to diminish near a trough of low pressure located about 1000 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Development of this system is no longer expected. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...low...near 0 percent. 2. Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in a couple of days. Some slow development of this system is possible later this week while the system moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.