At 800 AM, the disturbance was centered near latitude

11.5 North, longitude 79.9 West. The system is moving toward the

west near 18 mph, and a continued westward motion with a

gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through Saturday

night. A west-northwestward motion is expected to begin on Sunday

and continue into Monday. On the forecast track, the system will

move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea today, cross southern

Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica tonight, and emerge over the

eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday. The system will then move

offshore of but parallel to the coasts of El Salvador, Guatemala,

and southern Mexico Saturday through Monday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher

gusts. Strengthening is forecast today while the system approaches

the coast of Central America. Some weakening is expected tonight

while the system crosses Nicaragua and Costa Rica, but

restrengthening is anticipated Saturday through Monday while it

moves over the Pacific Ocean.

Conditions appear conducive for development, and the disturbance is

expected to become a tropical storm today while slowing down over

the southwestern Caribbean Sea.