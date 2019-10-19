Tropical Storm Nestor Brings Rainy, Windy Conditions

The latest from the National Hurricane Center... Satellite imagery, NOAA Doppler weather radar data, and surface observations indicate that the center of Tropical Storm Nestor has redeveloped farther west near latitude 29.5 North, longitude 86.8 West. About 30 miles southwest of Panama City , Florida. Nestor is moving toward the northeast near 17 mph. Some erratic motion toward the northeast or east-northeast is expected through this morning. A turn toward the east-northeast is forecast to occur Sunday. On the forecast track, Nestor will move inland over the Florida Panhandle late this morning or early afternoon, and will then move across portions of the southeastern United States later today and Sunday as a post-tropical cyclone. Nestor is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday also as a post-tropical cyclone. Doppler radar data and surface observations indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mp with higher gusts. No change in strength is anticipated before Nestor reaches the coast, but weakening is forecast to begin after the cyclone moves inland. Nestor is expected to lose tropical characteristics and become post-tropical by early afternoon. Today in the Augusta area we can expect rainy and windy conditions. One to three inches of rain will be possible with winds 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.