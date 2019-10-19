Tropical Storm Nestor brings rain and wind Saturday

Here’s the latest from the National Hurricane Center…

the center of Tropical Storm Nestor was located 140 miles southwest of Panama City, Florida. Nestor is moving toward the northeast near 23mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Saturday. A turn toward the east-northeast is expected to occur Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Nestor will move inland over the Florida Panhandle on Saturday morning, and will then move across portions of the southeastern United States later Saturday and Sunday while it becomes a post-tropical cyclone. Nestor is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is possible tonight before Nestor reaches

the coast. Nestor is forecast to weaken after it moves inland, and it is expected to lose tropical characteristics and become

post-tropical on Saturday evening.

On Saturday in the Augusta area we can expect rainy and windy conditions. One to three inches of rain will be possible with winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts to 35 mph.