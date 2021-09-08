Tropical Storm MINDY Forms, Storms Bring Minor Flooding.

As of 5PM Wednesday- MINDY has formed just to the south of the Florida Panhandle. 40 mph wind speeds with this tropical storm and a very fast movement towards the NE at 21 mph. Mindy is already impacting us by bringing us all this rain. So far, almost 5″ near Warrenton and nearly 4″ in North Augusta over the last 6 hours. Still more heavy rain to come due to all the moisture from Mindy, along with an approaching cold front. This front will bring us more showers tomorrow morning, and it will push Mindy out to sea by tomorrow afternoon.

By tomorrow night, we will dry out and begin to see some sunshine. This weekend is looking great. It will be sunny, dry, and less humid! Rain chances don’t go up until mid next week.