Tropical Storm Ida- Impacts for the CSRA

As of 1PM Monday- Ida made landfall yesterday in Southeastern, Louisiana as a strong category 4 hurricane. Devastating wind speeds and storm surge took place from Eastern Louisiana, across the Gulf Coast into the Florida Panhandle. Severe weather and heavy rain is now impacting much of Mississippi and Alabama, as Ida begins its northeastern turn over land.

For us in the CSRA, its an ordinary day. Partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the mid-upper 80s, and not a drop of rain in sight. Today will be hot and dry, heating up the mid 90s. This is all thanks to high pressure being the dominant force in our area. As we go into tomorrow and Wednesday, the story changes as the high moves out, and the remnants of Ida move in. Fortunately, the center of the storm will stay far to our north, meaning we will only see the tail end of Ida come through. Even though there won’t be much rain coverage, the storms we do see have the potential of becoming severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the CSRA under a marginal risk for Tuesday. All the severe threats are low at this time, and this is not a Vipir Alert Day. There is also a marginal risk for excessive rainfall for the northwestern CSRA. However, rainfall totals do not look that impressive.

The impacts will begin Tuesday afternoon and last until Wednesday afternoon. Expect scattered storms Tuesday, and heavier rain overnight and early Wednesday morning. Lighter showers will continue through Wednesday afternoon. Overall, Expect 0.25-1″ of rain in the central-northern CSRA, and under 0.25″ for the southern CSRA. Wind will gust from 20-30 mph on and off. With tropical systems, things can change rather quickly, so stay with us for updates.

Once we are done with Ida, the rest of the week is looking great! This is the first time in a while that on the 10 day forecast, half the week is showing sunshine and 0% chance of rain! To make it even better, temperatures will mostly stay in the low 90s, so a bit cooler than yesterday and today.