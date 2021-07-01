ELSA now our first Hurricane of the season!

Latest update on Hurricane ELSA: Friday, July 2, 2021

Surface observations from Barbados indicate that Elsa's maximum 
sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph, and the cyclone 
is now a hurricane.  A special advisory will be issued within the 
hour in place of the normal intermediate advisory. 

The Meteorological Service of Barbados has issued Hurricane 
Warning for Barbados, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines. 

The Meteorological Service of St. Lucia has issued a Hurricane 
Warning for St. Lucia.

The Meteorological Service of Barbados reported a sustained wind of 
74 mph and a gust to 86 mph.  

LOCATION...12.9N 59.8W
ABOUT 20 MI...30 KM WSW OF BARBADOS
ABOUT 95 MI...155 KM E OF ST. VINCENT
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...75 MPH...120 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 28 MPH...44 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...995 MB...29.38 INCHES

