We have a new tropical storm, which is actually right in our backyard. This system developed from a low pressure area that was off the South Carolina coast. The center of circulation is located around Myrtle Beach, but it is lopsided with all the heavy rain and storms in the Atlantic. There will be little to no impacts here in the CSRA, with just a 30-40% chance of late day storms Independence Day weekend- primarily due to a front pushing into the area.

The northern coastline of South Carolina and all of the North Carolina coastline is under a Tropical Storm Warning until further notice. This includes Myrtle Beach and Wilmington. Fortunately, this is a weak tropical storm, so impacts will be limited. Storm surge potential stretches from Saint Augustine to Myrtle Beach, but will likely stay under 5 ft. The biggest concerns will be heavy rain with winds. Tropical Storm force wind potential is possible from Charleston to Wilmington, but only a 50% chance at most. The worst of the winds will stay off the coast.

This storm will move NE, further into the Atlantic, and away from the CSRA. It will likely not strengthen.

In addition to Colin, we are also still tracking Tropical Storm Bonnie. It made landfall in Nicaragua, and is starting to exit into the Pacific. There are 40 mph sustained winds, that will gradually strengthen over the next several days. It could possibly be out first hurricane of the season, but will pose no threat to the United States, and little impacts for Southwestern Mexico.