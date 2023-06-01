On the first day of hurricane season, we had a tropical depression form! This is technically the second depression of the 2023 season, since we had a rare winter system form in mid January. Tropical Depression two will linger in the Gulf of Mexico, eventually moving southeast into Cuba by Sunday. It could briefly strengthen to a tropical storm, before entering unfavorable conditions and weakening back down to a low pressure. If this becomes a named storm, it will be Arlene. Minor impacts are expected in Florida but no impacts to the CSRA.