Tropical Cyclone Nestor Reaches Landfall in Florida

The latest from the National Hurricane Center…

At 2pm satellite imagery, NOAA Doppler weather

radar data, and surface observations indicate that the center of Tropical Cyclone Nestor was located near latitude 29.7 North, longitude 85.1 West. Nestor has now reached landfall near St. Vincent Island, Florida. The tropical cyclone is accelerating toward the east-northeast near 23 mph and this motion is expected to continue this afternoon, followed by a motion toward the northeast by tonight and early Sunday. On the forecast track, Tropical Cyclone Nestor will move farther inland over the Florida Panhandle this afternoon, and will then move across portions of the southeastern United States later tonight and Sunday. The cyclone is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina

into the western Atlantic by late Sunday.

Doppler radar data and surface observations indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some additional slight weakening is expected now that Nestor has moved inland.

In the Augusta viewing area we can expect rainy and windy conditions. One to three inches of rain will be possible with winds 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. Isolated tornadoes may also be possible this evening with the higher threat along the coast.

So far .37″ of rain has been recorded in the Augusta area. Another inch or more is possible.