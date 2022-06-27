Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased in association with a

tropical wave located about 950 miles east-southeast of the southern

Windward Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for

further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form

during the next couple of days before the system reaches the

Windward Islands Tuesday night or possibly while moving westward

across the southern Caribbean Sea Wednesday through Friday. A NOAA

Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system

this afternoon. Interests in the Windward Islands and along the

northeastern coast of Venezuela should monitor the progress of this

system, and tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for

portions of these areas later today. Regardless of development,

locally heavy rainfall is possible over the Windward Islands and the

northeastern coast of Venezuela Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.