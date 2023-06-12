7PM Monday- We had a few strong storms in the southern portion of the CSRA earlier this evening, but now it is completely dry with just some passing clouds. Temperatures reached the mid to upper 80s, and will drop to the low to upper 60s tonight. It will stay dry through Tuesday morning.

Expect some rain and pop up storms Tuesday afternoon. This is due to a front that will stay stalled to our south. By Tuesday evening, this system could trigger some stronger to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk of severe weather for south of Augusta and a marginal risk for Augusta and northward. This will be in effect for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, with a very similar risk area for all of Wednesday.

There will be waves of strong storms from early Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night. It is likely that a few storms will become severe. Damaging winds and hail are likely. Hail the size of 2 inches in diameter or greater is possible for a few southwest counties. The tornado threat is low, but remember that straight line winds can cause as much damage as a tornado. Trees and powerlines could fall down along with hail damage to vehicles. There is also a high threat of flooding, as rainfall totals will be between 2-5.”

Scattered storms will be around Thursday as well, but the sun returns on Friday! High temperatures will stay fairly consistent in the upper 80s to low 90s, with the exception of Wednesday being cooler from all the rain. Expect more storms on Father’s Day weekend and into next week.