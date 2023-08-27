Sunday Evening Update: Tropical Storm Idalia formed Sunday morning off the coast of Cancun Mexico. Idalia is expected to strengthen as it moves northwest, further into the Gulf of Mexico. A Florida landfall is guaranteed, but the timing, intensity, and exact location are still very uncertain. That means that impacts to the CSRA are very uncertain as well. We have went ahead and issued VIPIR 6 ALERT DAYS Tuesday and Wednesday due to the possibility of tropical storm impacts.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Idalia to make landfall anywhere from Panama City to Tampa, but most likely along the Big Bend of Florida. This will be sometime on Wednesday morning, and at that point, Idalia could become a category two hurricane. If this is the case, Idalia will maintain tropical storm strength as it enters Georgia. The center of Idalia could move over anywhere from Macon to Savannah. The further southeast, the better for us. There’s still a chance that the center could stay completely off the coast of Georgia.

WORST CASE SCENARIO: Flooding rain with up to 5 inches, tropical storm force winds, a few spin up tornadoes. BEST CASE SCENARIO: Less than an inch of rain and breezy winds.

Stay with the Vipir 6 Weather Team over the next few days for the latest on Idalia!