TORNADO WATCH

(WJBF) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. for Hancock, Taliaferro, and Wilkes Counties.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for strong storms capable of producing tornadoes.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for this afternoon and tonight for the possibility of severe storms that could produce damaging wind gusts of 45+ mph, large hail, frequent lightning, and a few tornadoes. The timeline will be from 4 p.m. until midnight.

