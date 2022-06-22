As of 4PM Wednesday- It was a scorching hot Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. Fortunately, humidity remained very low, keeping the heat index under 100 degrees. A lot of dry air is in place, which will keep skies mostly clear overnight and to start your Thursday.

Expect triple digit heat once again tomorrow, but we do have some changes. A cold front will move across the CSRA, which will bring a few storms in the late afternoon, and humidity will also rise. Any places that receive rain early in the day will have a bit of heat relief, and luckily the storms are not expected to be severe.

By Friday, temperatures will cool back down into the mid 90s, but humidity will stay high. The front will stall to the south of us keeping the moisture in our area. The end of this week and next week will have 20-40% rain chances each day, so a very summer-like pattern. Lows will be in the upper 60s and highs in the low to mid 90s.