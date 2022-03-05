As of 6:30PM Saturday- We are started out this morning very foggy across the entire CSRA. Temperatures were mild in the 50s. Overall, it was partly cloudy and warm with a high around 77. Tomorrow morning will be similar to today, with sun returning in the afternoon and even warmer temperatures. Some spots will reach the mid to upper 80s. We could break record highs both tomorrow and Monday!

Starting Tuesday, we will start to see some showers. Rain will continue on and off until the start of next weekend, with Wednesday and Thursday being our wettest days. Skies will be cloudy, and temperatures will begin to drop off into the upper 60s to low 70s. To start next weekend, cooler air will move in which will bring temperatures finally back to below average.