As of 4:30PM Wednesday: Another hot one out there today folks! We broke a record high of 82 which was set in 2012, and we could be breaking a few more these next few days. Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, but that will change along with the temperatures as we head into the next work week.

There is a chance of showers on Sunday, which is desperately needed since we are approaching abnormally dry conditions, the first stage of a drought. The less rain we get and the warmer we are, the higher the risk of fire danger. Luckily temperatures are going to cool back to average on Monday.