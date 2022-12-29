As of 7 PM Thursday: After weeks of below average temperatures, we finally experienced a day above average! Official high temperature in Augusta today was 68 degrees, average coming in at 60 degrees. I hope you enjoyed the nice warm day and all the sunshine!

Tonight, we can finally say goodbye to below freezing temperatures, as overnight lows will be much warmer and in the lower 40’s! Patchy fog may form in the early morning hours Friday, so be cautious if heading out before or around sunrise.

While the warm temperatures will continue for a while, we will have a break from all the sunshine. Clouds will increase overnight and throughout the day tomorrow and we will end 2022 with a rainy New Years Eve. Expect periods of heavy rain and storms Saturday afternoon, but the skies will clear just in time to ring in the new year! Have a great night!