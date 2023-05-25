As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the 50s. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky today with highs around 80. Partly cloudy tonight with morning lows in the mid 50s. Changes begin to take place Friday as a low pressure system just off the Florida-Georgia coast will generate clouds, showers, and cooler temps. Just a few showers late Friday with a better chance on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be drastically lower for Saturday and Sunday. Highs reach 64 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday. Memorial Day will be partly sunny with a few showers, highs back to the upper 70s.