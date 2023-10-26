Thursday night update: We continue to experience calm weather as high pressure remains in control. Expect temperatures to dip into the low to mid-50s tonight with partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will develop late and continue through early Friday before burning off. Expect mostly sunny skies by the afternoon, with warm temperatures in the low 80s. The overnight lows are going to remain in the low to mid-50s. Clear skies and light winds could allow for patchy fog again on Saturday morning. Sunshine is locked in this weekend, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Nice and sunny weather sticks around next Monday before an increase in clouds on Halloween, with temperatures in the 70s, as a cold front sweeps through. The good news for trick-or-treaters is that we will remain dry, but temperatures will be tumbling. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler during the second half of next week, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and lows in the low 30s to low 40s. We could see areas of frost as a result.