As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. Sky will be partly cloudy ahead of a cold front with temps in the low 80s. Sky becomes mostly cloudy tonight with morning lows in the low 60s. That cold front brings clouds and a few showers for Friday with highs in the low 80s.

Big changes on the way for the weekend. Low pressure around the great lakes will drive much cooler air down to the south. Lots of sunshine Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and much cooler Sunday with morning lows in the mid 40s and afternoon highs in the low 70s.