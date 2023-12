As of 6am Thursday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the 30s and 40s. Sunny, breezy, and cool today with highs in the upper 50s. Strong radiational cooling will take place tonight and morning lows will be well below freezing, in the upper 20s. Friday remains sunny and cool. Weekend has some big changes as low pressure develops in the Gulf. Clouds increase Saturday with a few showers in the evening and a better chance for rain Sunday.